    Khushbu Sundar slams Air India over wait for wheelchair: 'You can do better'

    Khushbu Sundar, who is suffering from a knee injury and was flying Air India, said she had to wait for 30 minutes to get a wheelchair at the Chennai airport.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 31, 2023 / 01:43 PM IST
    Khushbu Sundar joined the BJP in 2020, months before the Tamil Nadu assembly election.

    Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar took to Twitter to complain about being made to wait for a wheelchair at the Chennai airport. The BJP member, who was flying Air India, tagged the airline to flag her issue.

    Sundar, who is suffering from a knee injury, said she had to wait for 30 minutes to get a wheelchair. She added that eventually, she was given the wheelchair of another airline.

    “Dear @airindiain, you do not have basic wheelchair to take a passenger with a knee injury,” she wrote on Twitter, tagging Air India.

    “I had to wait for 30 minutes at Chennai airport with braces for my ligament tear before they could get a wheelchair borrowed from another airline to take me in. I am sure you can do better.”