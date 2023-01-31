Khushbu Sundar slams Air India over wait for wheelchair: 'You can do better'

Khushbu Sundar joined the BJP in 2020, months before the Tamil Nadu assembly election.

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar took to Twitter to complain about being made to wait for a wheelchair at the Chennai airport. The BJP member, who was flying Air India, tagged the airline to flag her issue.

Sundar, who is suffering from a knee injury, said she had to wait for 30 minutes to get a wheelchair. She added that eventually, she was given the wheelchair of another airline.

“Dear @airindiain, you do not have basic wheelchair to take a passenger with a knee injury,” she wrote on Twitter, tagging Air India.

“I had to wait for 30 minutes at Chennai airport with braces for my ligament tear before they could get a wheelchair borrowed from another airline to take me in. I am sure you can do better.”

Air India responded to her tweet, apologising to her for the inconvenience.

“We're taking this up immediately with our Chennai airport team,” Air India told her.

Dear Ma'am, we're extremely sorry to know about your experience with us. We're taking this up immediately with our Chennai airport team.

— Air India (@airindiain) January 31, 2023