you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 12:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Khalsa Aid distributes 6,000 litre water in drought-hit Maharashtra

Around 22 lakh people are suffering from the drought in Maharashtra at the moment and the rising mercury is only adding to their woes

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Khalsa Aid volunteers carrying out relief work in Maharashtra (Image: Khalsa Aid/ Twitter)
Khalsa Aid volunteers carrying out relief work in Maharashtra (Image: Khalsa Aid/ Twitter)
People in various pockets of Maharashtra are facing a severe drought this year, with nearly half the state having gone dry.

There seems to be no respite for around 22 lakh people who are suffering from severe water shortage and the constantly rising mercury in the state. To top it all, the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that monsoons are still far away.

As the people were reeling under the grave situation, Khalsa Aid volunteers decided to lend a helping hand and be a  beacon of hope for them.

The organisation reached Nasik-- one of the worst hit locales--and distributed water to the residents of the affected zones in the region.

Khalsa Aid/ Twitter

As of now, Khalsa Aid has given out nearly 6,000 litres of water to the villagers, reported IndiaTimes. They are providing 12 tankers of water daily and also sanitising the wells in the village with water purification tablets to make the water potable.

The official Twitter handle of Khalsa Aid also shared a video clip of their volunteers distributing water to the villagers along with several photographs of the relief work.

This is not the first time Khalsa Aid has made headlines for reaching out to people in need. The organisation is known to frequently engage in humanitarian work and help people in distress.

A few weeks ago, volunteers of the Sikh aid group reached the Cyclone Fani battered state of Odisha. They distributed food and clothes to the victims of the calamity for days.

Also, in 2016, when several districts in Maharashtra were suffering from a massive water crisis, the Khalsa Aid workers had ferried close to one lakh litre of water daily to the affected zones, primarily in the Vidarbha region.

The volunteers of the group have never shied away from extending their help to people in trouble. The United Kingdom-based aid group has been serving people not just in India but across the world since 1999.
First Published on May 28, 2019 11:06 am

