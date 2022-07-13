Khaled Hosseini's daughter comes out as transgender. 'Never been prouder', says novelist

Novelist Khaled Hosseini and (right) transgender daughter Haris. (Image credit: @khaledhosseini/Twitter)

Afghan-American novelist Khaled Hosseini on Wednesday announced that his daughter Haris has come out as transgender. The author of acclaimed novels such as The Kite Runner and A Thousand Splendid Suns said that he had never been prouder of her.



Yesterday, my daughter Haris came out as transgender.

I’ve never been prouder of her. She has taught our family so much about bravery and truth. I know this process was painful for her. She is sober to the cruelty trans people are subjected to. But she is strong and undaunted. pic.twitter.com/c3qNT1Lndw — Khaled Hosseini (@khaledhosseini) July 13, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Hosseini shared a heartfelt note. “Yesterday, my daughter Haris came out as transgender. I’ve never been prouder of her. She has taught our family so much about bravery and truth. I know this process was painful for her. She is sober to the cruelty trans people are subjected to. But she is strong and undaunted,” he wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, Hosseini stressed that the family supports Haris's decision as a transgender and will be with her in this new journey. "I love my daughter. She is beautiful, wise, brilliant. I will be by her side every step of the way. Our family stands behind her," the novelist wrote sharing a throwback picture with Haris.



I love my daughter. She is beautiful, wise, brilliant. I will be by her side every step of the way. Our family stands behind her. pic.twitter.com/xdJWD4Ikbi — Khaled Hosseini (@khaledhosseini) July 13, 2022

The internet too came out in support of the family while lauding Khaled Hosseini for being such an understanding father.

"How lucky Haris is to have such a wonderful, understanding and supportive father like you," commented Masked&Fully Vaxxed (@GuyAirline). Twitter user WaqarMD_ وقار (@WaqarMd00) wrote, "I'm delighted she has a supportive father and family who will enable her to overcome any hurdles and succeed in life. Thank you for your support; you are her world, and that's what matters."

"Thank you so much for sharing your and her stories I wish my Muslim parents were a little more like you," wrote another Twitter user Evelyn (@evie_evolving) while Nikki (@BeirutiBrit) added, "As much as I love your books, THIS is the most beautiful thing you’ve written."