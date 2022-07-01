English
    TikTok's most followed creator Khaby Lame is the new face of crypto exchange Binance

    Khaby Lam will help Binance, the worlds largest crypto exchange in terms of trading volume, bust myths about the digital currency and Web 3 -- an evolutionary step ahead for the internet.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 01, 2022 / 08:23 AM IST
    Khaby Lame, 22, who is based in Italy, has 142.8 million followers on TikTok.

    Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has signed TikTok's most followed creator Khaby Lame as its global brand ambassador.

    Khaby Lame has been brought on board to help Binance, the worlds largest crypto exchange in terms of trading volume, bust myths about the digital currency and Web 3 -- which is being touted as an evolutionary step ahead for the internet.

    James Rothwell, Binance's global vice president of marketing, said there was a lot of nuance to as well as misinformation about Web3.

    "It was a perfect match to have Khaby on board to help debunk some of the myths around this space," he added. “Khaby has become a cultural icon and one of the most entertaining creators globally. We love his charm and sense of humor, and think it will bring relevance and relatability as we scale Web3 adoption."

    For Binance, one the core focus areas is increasing Web3 awareness and adoption.

    As part of its agreement with the social media star, Binance will also create a non-fungible token collection in his name.

    Lame said Binance's objectives align perfectly with what he does -- break down complex concepts into simple terms.

    “I consider my followers as my family, and I am always looking for new challenges and interesting content to share with them," he added.  

    Lame, 22, who is based in Italy, has 142.8 million followers on TikTok. He is known for making silent videos mocking complicated life hacks found on the internet.

    The video creator had told Hype Beast magazine in an interview earlier this month that he likes to entertain people but that is just a tool for his real objective -- helping them achieve their goals.

    Tags: #Binance #cryptocurrency #Khaby Lame #Web3
