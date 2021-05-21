Kevin O'Leary aka 'Mr Wonderful' says Ethereum is 'silver' while Bitcoin will always be 'Gold'

Kevin O'Leary [Image: Shutterstock]

Businessman and 'Mr Wonderful' from Shark Tank, Kevin O'Leary believes that Ethereum will always "going to be number two" next to Bitcoin.

"I just believe that to be the case. Bitcoin will always be the ‘gold.’ Ethereum will always be the 'silver." and "that’s not a bad thing necessarily," O’Leary, Chairman of O’Shares ETFs told CNBC. "There’s something about being first that really keeps you ahead in a horse race like this.”

The Canadian business magnate had reportedly announced in March that Bitcoin makes 3 percent of his portfolio although he has owned cryptocurrency, including Ether and other digital coins, since 2017.

"Now, bitcoin hitting new highs almost every week is proving that there are interests being brought out of all kinds of institutions now trying to figure out: Is it a currency? Is it an asset? Is a property?" O’Leary said. "That gives you an idea of the institutional and individual interest."

He further told the publication that Ethereum is only "going to be used as a form of tracking and payment system."

However, Ethereum enthusiasts believe that its scope goes beyond just cryptocurrency. Ethereum blockhain has already led to building of applications like Non- Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and DeFi (Decentralized Finance).