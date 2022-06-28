Kerala woman writes 434-metre long letter to pacify younger brother. It weighs 5 kg

To pacify her younger brother who was upset about not receiving wishes on World Brother's Day, a Kerala woman wrote him a 434-metre long letter, weighing 5.27 kg.

Revealing how she came about writing the letter, civil engineer Krishnapriya MS told Times Now, "I wish my brother on World Brother's Day every year. I typically give him a call or send him a text, but this year I forgot to wish him because of my hectic work schedule."

"I noticed that he sent me 10-12 screenshots of every wish he had gotten from other people, his teachers and friends. He also pointed out that the only person who had not wished him was me. He was so sad that he stopped talking to me and even blocked me on WhatsApp. That made me very sad and I thought of writing a letter to him."

But as Krishnapriya began to write, she realised that if she had to pour out her heart, she would need much more than A4-sized paper. She then bought 14 rolls of billing paper and wrote on each of them, managing to complete the letter in 12 hours.

"I started writing on an A4 sheet of paper first but it was not enough for me to express everything in my mind. Since larger sheets were not available at the stationery shop, I bought 14 billing rolls, pasted them together to form a long roll for me to write on," Krishnapriya told Times Now.

She started writing the letter at 11.30 the next morning and completed it around 11.45 pm. It was then sealed and sent off to the post office.

When her brother Krishnaprasad received the letter two days later, he mistook it for a birthday present.

Speaking about the relationship between them, Krishnapriya said, "I love him so much, I can't express it in words. He is seven years younger than me and I am like his mother, teacher and also his best friend."

The siblings are now eyeing a Guinness World Record for the longest letter ever written.

