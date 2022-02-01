Kerala hospital uses Morgan Freeman photo for skin treatment ad, takes it down after backlash

The Vadakara Cooperative Hospital in Kerala Kozhikode’s district used African-American actor Morgan Freeman's photo to advertise its procedures for removing skin tags and warts. (Image tweeted by @rejitweets)

A hospital in Kerala faced criticism on social media for using celebrated African-American actor Morgan Freeman’s photo for an advertisement for skin treatments.

The ad, reportedly displayed at the Vadakara Cooperative Hospital in Kerala’s Kozhikode district, featured a picture of the actor, who has small black spots on his face, and a line saying “get your skin tags, warts, milia, molluscum and comedones removed through simple procedures in a single visit”.

Film critic GP Ramachandran lashed out at the hospital for the advertisement. “Vadakara 'Co-operative' Hospital is a disgrace and an insult to the great co-operative sector in Kerala,” he wrote on Facebook. “An insult to the worldview of the Malayalis.”



Oh, my god! The dermatology department of a Kerala cooperative hospital is using the photo of Morgan Freeman to claim they can remove warts & skin tags in a single visit! Show respect & basic courtesy, people! @morgan_freeman pic.twitter.com/l9KkEe001k

— Sreejith Panickar (@PanickarS) January 31, 2022

Sreejith Panickar, an opinions writer, tweeted: “Oh, my god! The dermatology department of a Kerala cooperative hospital is using the photo of Morgan Freeman to claim they can remove warts and skin tags in a single visit! Show respect and basic courtesy, people!”

Author Rejimon Kuttappan tagged Freeman in his tweet about the advertisement. “Using your picture as sample, they are claiming to make everyone free from dark tan, wrinkles, pigments,” the author said.



Sir, .@morgan_freeman your picture is used as a poster at a dermatology department advt board in hospital in Kerala, India. Using your picture as sample, they are claiming to make everyone free from dark tan, wrinkles, pigments.... pic.twitter.com/54plREcswi January 31, 2022

After the backlash, the hospital issued an apology and took down the advertisement.

“We understand that Freeman is a great artist, admired by many people across the world,” Vadakara Cooperative Hospital’s Marketing Head T Sunil told The Indian Express. “We sincerely say sorry for the lack of knowledge.”

Freeman is known for his roles in films like The Shawshank Redemption, Million Dollar Baby and Amistad. He has won the prestigious Academy, Golden Globe and Screen Guild awards during his career.