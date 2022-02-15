Kerala transgender couple get married on Valentine's Day. See photos

Syama S Prabha and Manu Karthika tied the knot in a traditional ceremony. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

A transgender couple got married on Valentine’s Day (February 14) in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram in an intimate ceremony with their families.

Syama S Prabha and Manu Karthika tied the knot in a traditional ceremony with overjoyed family and friends by their side.

The couple plans to the Kerala High Court to get their marriage registered as one between transgender individuals under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.

"We are just finishing the paperwork to approach Kerala High court. After this, we will go to the High Court with all legal documents," Manu told reporters after the wedding, news agency ANI reported.

Manu, a transman from Thrissur, works at an IT company and Syama, a transwoman, is employed in the transgender cell under the Kerala Social Justice Department. She is from Thiruvananthapuram.

Just days ago, the couple had announced their plans for a Valentine’s Day wedding.

“Transgender couples who obtain their ID cards as male and female get their marriages registered under Special Marriage Act. But we got ourselves identified as transgender in our IDs, so we're not able to register our marriage under the Act, which is why we'll approach court,” Manu had told ANI last week.

The bride and the groom looked resplendent with Syama donning a traditional saree and jewellery for their nuptials. The couple wore lotus garlands, pictures from the ceremony show.

"We are so happy that our family and friends are here with us. This is the most precious moment for us because we waited so long for this day," groom Manu told ANI.