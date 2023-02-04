 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kerala trans man set to give birth next month: ‘India’s first trans man pregnancy’

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 04, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST

Zahad, an accountant from Thiruvananthapuram, is eight months pregnant, and preparing to welcome the baby with his partner Ziya.

Zahad and Ziya paused gender-affirming care last year to be able to conceive. (Image credit: @ziyapaval/Instagram)

A trans man from Kerala is expecting a baby, in what is reportedly the first such case in India. Zahad, an accountant from Thiruvananthapuram, is eight months pregnant, and preparing to welcome the baby with his partner Ziya.

The couple have been documenting their parenthood journey in Instagram posts.

"As far as we know this is India's first trans man pregnancy," Ziya, who is a professional classical dancer, wrote in a post, sharing snippets of their pregnancy photoshoot. "Time brought us together. It's been three years. Like my dream of being a mother, his dream of being a father."

 

Zahad, who was assigned female at birth, and his partner, who is undergoing male to female transition, paused the transition process last year to be able to become a parents, The Indian Express reported.