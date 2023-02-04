Kerala trans man set to give birth next month: ‘India’s first trans man pregnancy’

A trans man from Kerala is expecting a baby, in what is reportedly the first such case in India. Zahad, an accountant from Thiruvananthapuram, is eight months pregnant, and preparing to welcome the baby with his partner Ziya.

The couple have been documenting their parenthood journey in Instagram posts.

"As far as we know this is India's first trans man pregnancy," Ziya, who is a professional classical dancer, wrote in a post, sharing snippets of their pregnancy photoshoot. "Time brought us together. It's been three years. Like my dream of being a mother, his dream of being a father."

Zahad, who was assigned female at birth, and his partner, who is undergoing male to female transition, paused the transition process last year to be able to become a parents, The Indian Express reported.

Doctors had removed Zahad's breasts but not the reproductive organs so it became possible for the couple to conceive. The couple had first considered adopting a baby but there were many legal hurdles, Onmanorama reported. Then, they decided to conceive.

The decision to carry a child midway in his transitioning process wasn't easy for Zahad but he seeing his partner's wish to have a baby, he changed his mind. The couple's baby is set to arrive early March. Zahad plans to get admitted to Kozhikode's Government Medical College Hospital. After having their baby, the couple will carry on with gender-affirming care. On social media, they have been receiving many supportive messages from their followers. "This is so beautiful" read one message. "May you have a healthy and happy child. All the very best." "It's the most beautiful thing we saw," another user wrote. "Pure love has no boundaries. More power to you." "Amazing miracle," a third user said. "God bless the baby and parents."