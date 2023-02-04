English
    Kerala trans man set to give birth next month: ‘India’s first trans man pregnancy’

    Zahad, an accountant from Thiruvananthapuram, is eight months pregnant, and preparing to welcome the baby with his partner Ziya.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    February 04, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST
    Zahad and Ziya paused gender-affirming care last year to be able to conceive. (Image credit: @ziyapaval/Instagram)

    A trans man from Kerala is expecting a baby, in what is reportedly the first such case in India. Zahad, an accountant from Thiruvananthapuram, is eight months pregnant, and preparing to welcome the baby with his partner Ziya.

    The couple have been documenting their parenthood journey in Instagram posts.

    "As far as we know this is India's first trans man pregnancy," Ziya, who is a professional classical dancer, wrote in a post, sharing snippets of their pregnancy photoshoot. "Time brought us together. It's been three years. Like my dream of being a mother, his dream of being a father."


     








