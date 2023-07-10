Kerala teen dies of rare 'brain-eating amoeba' infection. All you need to know about Naegleria fowleri

Naegleria fowleri infections are not contagious. (Representational)

A teenager in Kerala recently died after he contracted a rare “brain-eating amoeba” called Naegleria fowleri while swimming in a stream near his house. The 15-year-old died a week after persistent high fever and deteriorating vitals in Alappuzha.

What is Naegleria fowleri?

Commonly known as the "brain-eating amoeba," Naegleria fowleri is a rare but extremely dangerous organism that can cause an often fatal brain infection called primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM). Although Naegleria fowleri infections are exceedingly rare, they can be severe when they occur.

Symptoms

The symptoms of a Naegleria fowleri infection typically manifest within one to nine days after exposure. Initially, the symptoms resemble those of bacterial meningitis, making early diagnosis challenging.

The initial symptoms may include severe headache, fever, nausea, vomiting, and stiff neck. As the infection progresses, symptoms may worsen and lead to confusion, seizures, hallucinations, and eventually coma.

Causes

Naegleria fowleri thrives in warm freshwater environments such as lakes, hot springs, and poorly maintained swimming pools. The Kerala teen’s infection was also from the stream.

Infection occurs when the amoeba enters the body through the nose, typically while swimming or diving. It does not cause illness if swallowed or if it comes into contact with intact skin. Once inside the nasal passages, the amoeba travels to the brain, causing the potentially fatal infection.

Transmission

Naegleria fowleri infections are not contagious and cannot be transmitted from person to person. In rare instances, infections have been linked to the use of contaminated tap water in neti pots or during nasal irrigation.

Treatment

The prognosis for Naegleria fowleri infections is grim, as the infection progresses rapidly, and the mortality rate is high. Early diagnosis and immediate treatment are crucial for increasing the chances of survival.

Treatment generally involves a multi-pronged approach, which may include antifungal and antimicrobial drugs.

Amphotericin B, a potent antifungal medication, is often administered intravenously. Additionally, supportive care is provided to manage symptoms and stabilize the patient.

Prevention

Prevention is the key to avoiding Naegleria fowleri infections. Avoid swimming in warm freshwater bodies, especially during times when water levels are low or water temperatures are high.

Use nose clips or hold your nose shut when participating in water activities in warm freshwater. Do not submerge your head underwater in hot springs, unchlorinated pools, or other bodies of warm freshwater.