Kerala students are reviving paddy fields ruined by tourists

The students of Government Vocational Higher Secondary School in Kerala have embarked on a mission to resuscitate the polluted paddy fields that line the Kadamakkudy Road in Ernakulam.

Located near Kochi City amid the backwaters of Vembanad Lake is Valiya Kadamakkudy, a cluster of islands that is covered by paddy fields. Because of the good roads that lead to this picturesque spot, it is frequently haunted by tourists. However, the daily influx of sightseers has ensured that the paddy fields along the roads have been littered extensively, adversely affecting the delicate ecosystem of the place.

To save these fields, the students decided to address this issue as the first step to restoring the ecosystem of the place. What makes it important is that the fields on this island cluster are home to a special breed of paddy – the Pokkali rice -- which has a GI-tag.

So, 75 higher secondary students of the school got on with their mission to save this endemic paddy variety. As of now, they have successfully cleaned more than two-kilometre of polluted paddy fields along the Kadamakkudy Road, reported The News Minute. The best part is that the garbage they collect while clearing the stretch is being recycled to produce ornate goods.

The school authorities incidentally tied up with the National Service Scheme unit for their summer internship programme -- Suchitwa Mission – where the students were trained to recycle garbage to make useful products.

With the help of what they learned during the programme, the students recycled the bottles and vessels they cleared from the fields to make vertical gardens and other ornamental stuff. Even beer bottles, which are some of the most commonly-collected waste from tourist spots, are being reused as decorative showpieces.

Not only has this initiative helped resuscitate a very special variety of paddy, but the revenue earned from selling the recycled decorative products have also helped the students further extend their community programmes.