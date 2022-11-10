Kerala nurse, Florence Nightingale award winner, saves soldier’s life on flight

A distinguished nurse from Kerala recently helped save a soldier who had a heart attack on a flight from Kannur to New Delhi.

Geetha P was on her way to attend a felicitation ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday, The New Indian Express reported. On her Air India flight, a co-passenger, 32-year-old Suman, collapsed.

The nurse rushed to examine him and found his pulse and blood pressure dangerously low.

Dr Mohammed Asheel, a World Health Organization official, and two other doctors helped Geetha carry the man to the back of the plane.

Geetha performed Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him. One of the doctors helped administer IV fluids to the patient, the BBC reported.

A hour later, Suman was better and able to eat too, Geetha told the BBC. She was right next to him throughout the journey

Suman, who was travelling to report for duty in Jammu and Kashmir, was admitted to a hospital soon after landing in Delhi.

It is a strange coincidence that Geetha saved a patient while travelling to Delhi to accept the Florence Nightingale award -- that recognises excellence in nursing -- Asheel told the BBC.

Geetha is also the recipient of the "Best Nurse" award presented by the Kerala government.

She was honoured in 2019 for her work during the Nipah outbreak.

Later, Geetha became actively involved in the efforts to fight the coronavirus crisis.

Her career began at Kozhikode's Government Medical College Hospital. She would go on to work at hospitals across Kerala.

At present, she works at a private hospital, the BBC reported.