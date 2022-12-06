Kerala movie theatre has a sound-proof 'crying room'. More cinemas will have this

The "crying room" initiative, Kerala minister said, is part of the government’s efforts to make government-run theatres women and child friendly. (Image credit: VN Vasavan/Facebook)

A government-run film theatre complex in Kerala has set up a “crying room” for parents to take their children who get uncomfortable inside a theatre. The sound-proof room comes with a few seats for parents or caregivers to watch the film.

Kerala Cultural Affairs Minister VN Vasavan on Monday shared photos of the room that has been set up at the Kairali-Sree-Nila theatre complex in state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

The “crying room” comes with a crib and a diaper changing facility. Arrangements have been made for parents or caregivers to watch the film inside this room comfortably, the minister said.

The state government’s Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) is in the process of setting up more such “cry rooms” in other theatres in the state, the minister said.

“Parents who bring their children to the theatre can rarely enjoy a film. Children often get uncomfortable with the darkness, sounds and lights inside the theatre and have to step out,” Vasavan wrote in Malayalam on Facebook.

The initiative, he said, is part of the government’s efforts to make government-run theatres women and child friendly.