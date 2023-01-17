 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Kerala man tastes success in Poland with ‘Malayali’ beer

Curated by : Sanya Jain
Jan 17, 2023 / 03:39 PM IST

A beer named Malayali is bridging the gap between Palakkad and Poland, one pint at a time.

Chandramohan Nallur developed 'Malayali' beer with Indian rice and European hops (Image credit: @chandu.nallur/Facebook)

A beer named Malayali is bridging the gap between Palakkad and Poland, one pint at a time. The brainchild of Chandramohan Nallur, Malayali is a beer made from European hops and Indian rice that’s slowly taking over the shelves of Polish bars.

According to a report in The New Indian Express, when Chandramohan Nallur, a Palakkad native, came up with the idea of developing a beer, he had no doubts about what it would be named.

The 38-year-old, who is the first Malayali director of the Chamber of Commerce in Poland, said that the beer’s name is a reflection of his love for fellow Malayalis. The beverage was born out of necessity, and the Russia-Ukraine war played a hand in its conception.

According to the report, Nallur’s fried was struggling to sell five containers of rice flakes he had bought before Russia invaded Ukraine.

“I was trying to find different ways to help an African friend who was struggling to sell five containers of rice flakes he had bought before the invasion. As the conflict escalated, there was nothing we could do to save the rice flakes,” he told TNIE.

“Because of the lack of storage facilities, we decided to convert them into pet food, but the plan was scrapped. We read about Komban beer, which was produced outside India. This was our inspiration to find use for the flakes,” Nallur recalled.