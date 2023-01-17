Kerala man tastes success in Poland with ‘Malayali’ beer

Chandramohan Nallur developed 'Malayali' beer with Indian rice and European hops (Image credit: @chandu.nallur/Facebook)

A beer named Malayali is bridging the gap between Palakkad and Poland, one pint at a time. The brainchild of Chandramohan Nallur, Malayali is a beer made from European hops and Indian rice that’s slowly taking over the shelves of Polish bars.

According to a report in The New Indian Express, when Chandramohan Nallur, a Palakkad native, came up with the idea of developing a beer, he had no doubts about what it would be named.

The 38-year-old, who is the first Malayali director of the Chamber of Commerce in Poland, said that the beer’s name is a reflection of his love for fellow Malayalis. The beverage was born out of necessity, and the Russia-Ukraine war played a hand in its conception.

“I was trying to find different ways to help an African friend who was struggling to sell five containers of rice flakes he had bought before the invasion. As the conflict escalated, there was nothing we could do to save the rice flakes,” he told TNIE.

“Because of the lack of storage facilities, we decided to convert them into pet food, but the plan was scrapped. We read about Komban beer, which was produced outside India. This was our inspiration to find use for the flakes,” Nallur recalled.

Komban, a beer made by Kochi native Vivek Pillai, is very popular in the UK. Nallur hopes to replicate its success in Poland, where he launched Malayali in November.

Two months in, he had sold 50,000 bottles of the beer. Now he is all set to deliver more than 5,000 litres of Malayali beer in another few days.

The development of ‘Malayali’ beer

Nallur told TNIE that the beer was developed before they settled on a name for it. The process of developing the beverage was in itself a lengthy one, where he and his partner, Sargheve Sukumaran, faced several failures before tasting success.

“Making a new brew was never an easy task, and we faced failures on the way. It was on the third try that the ingredients all fell in place,” Nallur recounted.

He said that a Polish restaurant approached them to brew the craft beer and it slowly started gaining popularity. Consumers, he said, were impressed by the smoothness of the beer.

“The next question before us was a name for the beer. We started looking for unique names that could connect us to where we belong. Without much ado, the name Malayali stuck and we applied for a trademark,” added Nallur.

The Kerala native wants to expand his business to other European countries in due course of time.