Kerala man attacks cop with sword in shocking video

Footage shows a man in Kerala attacking a cop with a sword (Screengrab from a video uploaded on Facebook by @keralapolice)

A man was filmed attacking a cop with a sword in Kerala. The shocking footage, shared by Kerala Police on social media, shows the policeman fighting the attacker despite being injured. He managed to subdue the swordsman after a struggle, but not before

Police say that Arun Kumar, the Station House Officer in charge of Nooranad police station in Kerala’s Alappuzha district, was on the evening patrol with his driver when the attack occurred.

Surveillance footage shows that the cop stopped his jeep near a man who had parked his scooter on the roadside. It appears that the two exchanged words before the man drew out a sword and started attacking the cop.

The attacker was identified as one Sugathan, a 48-year-old resident of Nooranad. Sugathan managed to stab the policeman’s hand before he was brought under control. The video shows the two men falling to the ground during their struggle. The cop eventually managed to subdue Sugathan, after which bystanders witnessing the attack came to his aide.

According to Kerala Police, the incident took place on near Para Junction at 6pm on Sunday.

SHO Arun Kumar suffered injuries on his hand in the attack which required seven stitches.