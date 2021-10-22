MARKET NEWS

English
Kerala Lottery Result: 'Nirmal NR-247' lottery winners to be announced at 3pm

Kerala Lottery Result: The first prize winner of 'Nirmal NR-247' will take home Rs 70 lakh.

Moneycontrol News
October 22, 2021 / 12:01 PM IST
Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967.

Kerala Lottery Result: The Kerala State Lottery Department is set to announce the results of 'Nirmal NR-247' lottery at 3pm on October 22. The results can be checked at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner of 'Nirmal NR-247' will take home Rs 70 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh.

The winner of the consolation prize will get Rs 8,000. The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prize winners will get Rs 5,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively.

Steps to check the 'Nirmal NR-247' result on October 22:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website—keralalotteryresult.net—or click here

> Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 22.10.2021 Nirmal NR-247' lottery and click on it

> A new page will display 'Nirmal NR-247' lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967 and released its first lottery ticket on November 1 the same year. The Re 1 ticket carried the first prize of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries — Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries — and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk lottery offices function in the state — one each at Punalur in the Kollam district, Kattappana in Idukki and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode district, as per the directorate of Kerala state lotteries.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Kerala Lottery #trending
first published: Oct 22, 2021 12:01 pm

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

