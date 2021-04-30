Kerala Lottery Result: 'Nirmal NR-222' lottery winners to be announced at 3 pm

Kerala Lottery Result: The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce winners of the 'Nirmal NR-222' lottery on April 30 at 3 pm. Those who tried their luck can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner of the Kerala state lottery 'Nirmal NR-222' will take home Rs 70 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh. The winner of the consolation prize will get Rs 8,000.

The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prize winners will get Rs 5,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively.

Steps to check the 'Nirmal NR-222' result on April 30:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website -- at keralalotteryresult.net or click here

> Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 30.4.2021 Nirmal NR-222' lottery and click on it

> A new page will display 'Nirmal NR-222' lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1 that year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries -- Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries -- and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk Lottery Offices are functioning -- one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.