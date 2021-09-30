MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Kerala Lottery Result: ‘Karunya Plus KN-388’ lottery winners to be announced at 3 pm

Kerala Lottery Result: The first prize winner of 'Karunya Plus KN-387' will take home Rs 80 lakh.

Moneycontrol News
September 30, 2021 / 08:52 AM IST
Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967.

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967.

Kerala Lottery Result September 30: The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the winners of the 'Karunya Plus KN-388' lottery at 3 pm on September 30. The result can be checked at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner of 'Karunya Plus KN-388' will take home Rs 80 lakh.

The second prize winner will get Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh. The winner of the consolation prize will get Rs 8,000.

The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prize winners will get Rs 5,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively.

Steps to check the 'Karunya Plus KN-388' result on September 30:

Related stories

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website—keralalotteryresult.net—or click here

> Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 30.09.2021 Karunya Plus KN-388' lottery and click on it

> A new page will display 'Karunya Plus KN-388' lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967 and released its first lottery ticket on November 1 the same year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried the first prize of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries—Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries—and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk lottery offices are functioning in the state—one each at Punalur in the Kollam district, Kattappana in Idukki and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode district, as per the directorate of Kerala state lotteries.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #India #Kerala Lottery #lottery #trending
first published: Sep 30, 2021 08:52 am

