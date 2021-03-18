English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Kerala Lottery Result: 'Karunya Plus KN-360' lottery winners to be declared at 3 pm

Kerala Lottery Result: The first prize winner of the Kerala state lottery 'Karunya Plus KN-360' will take home Rs 80 lakh

Moneycontrol News
March 18, 2021 / 08:21 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Kerala Lottery Result 'Karunya Plus KN-360': The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce winners of the 'Karunya Plus KN-360' lottery on March 18 at 3.00 pm. Those who tried their luck can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner is will bag Rs 80 lakh. The second prize will win Rs 10 lakh, while the third prize is worth Rs 1 lakh.

The consolation prize is Rs 8,000. The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prixe winners will get Rs 5,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively.

Steps to check the 'Karunya Plus KN-360' result on March 18:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website -- keralalotteryresult.net or click here

Close

Related stories

> Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 18.3.2021 Karunya Plus KN-360' and click on it

> A new page will display 'Karunya Plus KN-360' lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1 that year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries -- Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries -- and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk Lottery Offices are functioning -- one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.

Catch our full coverage of Kerala lottery
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Kerala lottery result #trending
first published: Mar 18, 2021 08:21 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | How does India's first fully online school work?

Future Wise | How does India's first fully online school work?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.