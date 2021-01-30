MARKET NEWS

Kerala Lottery Result: ‘Karunya KR-484’ lottery winners to be announced at 3 pm

Kerala Lottery Result: The first prize winner of the Kerala state lottery 'Karunya KR-484' will take home Rs 70 lakh.

Moneycontrol News
January 30, 2021 / 08:28 AM IST
Representative image

Kerala Lottery Result 'Karunya KR-484': The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the winners of the 'Karunya KR-484' lottery at 3.00 pm on January 30. Those who purchased the tickets can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner of the Kerala state lottery 'Karunya KR-484' will take home Rs 80 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs 5 lakh and the third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh. The winner of the consolation prize will get Rs 8,000.

The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prize winners will get Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, and Rs 1,000 and Rs 500, respectively.

Steps to check the 'Karunya KR-484' result on January 30:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website -- keralalotteryresult.net or click here

> Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 30.1.2021 Karunya KR-484' and click on it

> A new page will display 'Karunya KR-484' lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1 that year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries -- Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries -- and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk Lottery Offices are functioning -- one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.
TAGS: #India #Kerala #lottery
first published: Jan 30, 2021 08:28 am

