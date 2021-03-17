Kerala Lottery Result: 'Akshaya AK-489' lottery winners to be declared at 3 pm

Representative picture

Kerala Lottery Result 'Akshaya AK-489': The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the winners of the 'Akshaya AK-489' lottery on March 17 at 3 pm. The results can be checked at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner will bag Rs 70 lakh. The second prize will get Rs 5 lakh, while the third prize is worth Rs 1 lakh.

Steps to check the 'Akshaya AK-489' result on March 17:

There is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners will get Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively.