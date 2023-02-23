 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kerala lottery millionaire, who won Rs 25 crore, is now selling tickets

Feb 23, 2023 / 03:13 PM IST

Auto driver Anoop M hit the Rs 25 crore jackpot in the Onam bumper lucky draw contest, and has since had to deal with friends, relatives and complete strangers asking him for money.

Last September, 31-year old Anoop M who won Rs 25 crore in a lottery, was famously heard saying "I wish I had not won." He said he was hassled by people known and unknown to him asking for financial help. Today, Anoop is a part of the state government's lottery business and is arguably Kerala's only crorepati lottery agent.

Anoop, a former auto driver is now busy listing out the serial numbers of the Kerala State Lotteries and contacting prospective clients to sell his tickets.

His sleek iPhone seems stuck to his ear as he is heard interacting with customers in his newly opened lottery retail store 'M A Lucky Centre'.

Until a few weeks ago, Anoop, winner of the biggest draw in Kerala lottery history – the Thiruvonam Bumper, was on the move He was mastering the art of giving the slip to people who sought financial help from him.