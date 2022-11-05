Kerala lottery millionaire tired of people asking him for money, avoids stepping out

Representative image.

An auto rickshaw driver from Kerala who became an overnight millionaire after winning a lottery jackpot is quickly finding out that the grass is not always greener on the other side.

Anoop hit the Rs 25 crore jackpot in the Onam bumper lucky draw contest in September, and has since had to deal with friends, relatives and complete strangers asking him for money.

Many of his friends and relatives are upset with him, and he now avoids going out for the fear of being badgered for money, Anoop told BBC in a recent interview.

"Many people who were once close have stopped talking to us now," the overnight millionaire said.

"I think you can only understand what it's like if you've been through this," he added. "It's like a scene from a movie. Suddenly, everyone you know is at your house."

Anoop related an incident where a shopkeeper refused to return his change to him, assuming that he did not need the money. In another incident, a man sat outside his house all day, demanding that Anoop buy him a Royal Enfield motorcycle.

Requests have poured in not just from friends and family but also complete strangers. People have asked Anoop to help with marriage expenses, for paying off loans, for education and – in one case – even for funding a film.

The lottery winner recalls how he would wake up to find a crowd outside his house. "Everyone thinks I got this money for free, by doing nothing, and so they ask why I can't just give them some," he said.

Still struggling with unprecedented public attention, Anoop is wary of going out since his face was plastered on several news channels and publications, making him easily recognisable.

He has now decided to wait for a few years before he takes a call on how to spend his winnings. There's no doubt that the money is a blessing," he says. "But before I do anything or help anyone else, I need to manage it well to make sure that my family is taken care of and their future is secure."