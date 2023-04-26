English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Day 2 Live Now: Watch Momentum investing by Sonam Srivastava - Founder & CEO, Wright Research at No Cost. Exclusively for PRO subscribers. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Kerala girl dies in smartphone explosion. 5 ways to prevent your phone from overheating

    A smartphone can get overheated due to numerous reasons, but by taking better care of the device, users can prevent the phone from getting overheated.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 26, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST
    Overheating

    Factors such as avoiding excessive exposure to sunlight and charging the phone fully can overheat the phone. (Representational photo).

    An eight-year-old girl in Kerala died on Monday night when the smartphone that she was using allegedly exploded. A preliminary investigation indicated that the battery of the phone suffered overheating, which resulted in the blast.


    In the light of the incident, here are a few ways by which you can prevent your smartphone from overheating:


    • Charging the phone


    While it is usually recommended to keep the charge in the phone as high as possible, consistently charging the phone to 100 per cent will reduce the battery's lifespan. The phone is likely to overheat when it is fully charged. It is recommended to keep the phone for charge when it drops near 30 per cent or below and remove the charge when it touches 80 per cent.

    • Closing down unused apps


    With the continuous increase in the number of apps for different purposes, consumers can be tempted to install as many apps as possible to make their life easy. However, to ensure that the phone does not overheat, users are adviced to close unused apps. Additionally, users are also adviced to close apps when they are charging their phone.

    • Use of Airplane mode


    The Airplane mode, which when used can prevent incoming calls, outgoing calls, and text messages, can be a useful tool in helping prevent the phone from getting overheated. It would be particularly useful for a user when he/she is outdoors for long hours.

    • Playing games on the phone


    It can be very tempting for users to engage in gaming activities on the phone for long periods of time. But playing games for long hours can overheat your phone significantly and hence, it is adviced to not play games on the phone for long time periods.

    • Avoid direct exposure to sunlight

    Another way to ensure that your phone does not overheat is to not keep it under direct sunlight for an entire afternoon, which could heat the device extensively and cause damage.

    Also read: Kerala girl, 8, dies after smartphone explodes in her hands

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #overheating #smartphone
    first published: Apr 26, 2023 04:38 pm