Kerala girl dies in smartphone explosion. 5 ways to prevent your phone from overheating

Factors such as avoiding excessive exposure to sunlight and charging the phone fully can overheat the phone. (Representational photo).

An eight-year-old girl in Kerala died on Monday night when the smartphone that she was using allegedly exploded. A preliminary investigation indicated that the battery of the phone suffered overheating, which resulted in the blast.

In the light of the incident, here are a few ways by which you can prevent your smartphone from overheating:





Charging the phone





Closing down unused apps





Use of Airplane mode





Playing games on the phone





Avoid direct exposure to sunlight

While it is usually recommended to keep the charge in the phone as high as possible, consistently charging the phone to 100 per cent will reduce the battery's lifespan. The phone is likely to overheat when it is fully charged. It is recommended to keep the phone for charge when it drops near 30 per cent or below and remove the charge when it touches 80 per cent.With the continuous increase in the number of apps for different purposes, consumers can be tempted to install as many apps as possible to make their life easy. However, to ensure that the phone does not overheat, users are adviced to close unused apps. Additionally, users are also adviced to close apps when they are charging their phone.The Airplane mode, which when used can prevent incoming calls, outgoing calls, and text messages, can be a useful tool in helping prevent the phone from getting overheated. It would be particularly useful for a user when he/she is outdoors for long hours.It can be very tempting for users to engage in gaming activities on the phone for long periods of time. But playing games for long hours can overheat your phone significantly and hence, it is adviced to not play games on the phone for long time periods.Another way to ensure that your phone does not overheat is to not keep it under direct sunlight for an entire afternoon, which could heat the device extensively and cause damage.

