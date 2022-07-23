Kerala fishermen strike (floating) gold, find whale vomit worth Rs 28 crore

A group of fishermen in Kerala found ambergris or whale vomit, estimated to be worth a whopping Rs 28 crore, while out at sea.

Produced in the digestive systems of sperm whales, ambergris has been called floating gold and ‘treasure of the sea’, among similar epithets, for its highly valuable nature. By some estimates, one kg of ambergris, which is used to make perfumes, can fetch as much as Rs 1 to 2 crore in the international market.

However, its sale is prohibited by law in India, as the sperm whale is an endangered species that is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act.

The fishermen found ambergris weighing about 28.4 kilograms, which they handed over to the coastal police. It was found in the sea near Vizhinjam in Kerala.

"They handed us over the ambergris. We informed the Forest department and they received it from us," Coastal police told PTI on Saturday.

The substance has been sent to the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, where further tests will be run on it to confirm if it is indeed the rare ambergris.

(With inputs from PTI)