Kerala family drives straight into canal while following Google Maps. Then…

A family of four had to be rescued after their car plunged into a canal in Kerala. According to The New Indian Express, the driver had been following directions from Google Maps which led their vehicle straight into the water on Thursday night.

Luckily for the family of four, locals in the area rushed to their rescue and managed to pull them out of the canal unharmed. The incident occurred when Dr Soniya, her mother Sosamma and her three-month-old daughter were travelling to Kumbanad in Kerala, along with another relative named Anish.

“They were travelling with the help of Google Maps. When their car was moving through the Thiruvathukkal- Nattakom Cement junction bypass, they lost way and the vehicle plunged into a waterlogged area at Parachal,” Kottayam West police said in a statement.

It turned out that when the family reached a canal near Parachal, Google Maps recommended driving straight. The driver, without noticing the curve of the road, drove straight ahead and fell into the water, reports Mathrubhumi News.

Their car was reportedly caught in the current of the fast-moving stream. All passengers, however, were luckily rescued by locals.

Displaying incredible presence of mind, locals tied the car with a rope and managed to pull the passengers out before they drowned. One eyewitness to the incident, Sathyan K, said the entire front portion of the car went underwater as it drifted downstream.

A lorry was later used to pull the vehicle out. The family called relatives for help who picked them up.