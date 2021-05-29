Kerala extends lockdown till June 9
The current state-wide lockdown in Kerala was expected to end on June 1.
May 29, 2021 / 03:49 PM IST
The Kerala government on May 29 extended the state-wide lockdown till June 9 amid rising cases of COVID pandemic, reports Manorama News.
The current lockdown was expected to end on June 1.
According to various media reports, the government is expected to announce various relaxations such as firms in coir and cashew sectors may be allowed to function with 50 percent of staff strength, among other things.
As per a report in The New Indian Express, the state government has already announced relaxation for certain businesses and activities from lockdown restrictions.
Optical shops, shops engaged in sale and repair of hearing aids and prosthetic legs, shops offering repair of gas stoves, mobile phones and computers and coir manufacturing units can function on Tuesdays and Saturdays, the report added.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is expected to chair a COVID review meeting later in the day where the leaders will try to reach a general agreement on the future course of action to slow the spread of the infection.
It is expected that Vijayan will reveal further details during his routine press conference in the evening.
Kerala recorded 24,166 fresh COVID-19 cases on May 27, taking the caseload to 24,18,529, while 181 deaths pushed the toll to 8,063.
Recoveries outnumbered new cases with 30,539 people under treatment testing negative for the virus, taking the total recoveries to 21,98,135. Active cases stood at 2,41,966.