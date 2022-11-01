Kerala Day: Date, history and significance of Kerala Piravi

Kerala Day is celebrated on November 1 to commemorate the foundation of the state of Kerala. It is also known as Kerala Piravi after the Malayalam word “piravi” which means birth. Kerala Piravi therefore literally means the birth of Kerala. This day is observed to mark the date on which Malayalam-speaking regions were unified into one state.

History of Kerala Day

On November 1, 1956 – nearly a decade after India gained independence – the state of Kerala was created with the merger of three Malayalam-speaking regions.

Malabar, Cochin and Travancore were separate regions before Kerala was unified. After independence, Travancore and Cochin were merged on July 1, 1949 to form Travancore–Cochin.

On November 1, 1956, Travancore–Cochin merged with Malabar and the Kasargod taluk of South Canara to form Kerala under the States Reorganisation Act. The anniversary of this day is celebrated as Kerala Day.

Significance and celebration

Kerala Day is a day of celebration within the state. On this day, people generally wear traditional clothes – which for women is kasavu sarees for men is the mundu.

Educational institutes host Malayala Bhasha Vaarams, or language contests, to promote the culture and linguistic identity of the state.

The President's Trophy Boat Race is also held in Kollam every year on November 1 to mark Kerala Day. This famous snake boat race is witnessed by the president, who also hands out the trophy and the cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.

Kerala Day 2022

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday extended their greetings to all Malayalis on the eve of Kerala Day.

"My heartiest wishes to the people of Kerala and other Keralites all over the world on the occasion of Kerala Piravi (Kerala Day). Hand in hand, let us make greater contributions towards the development and progress of our beloved State, the strengthening of our social harmony and the enrichment of our mother tongue, Malayalam," the Governor said in his greetings according to a Raj Bhavan release.

Vijayan, in his message, said, "A peaceful social environment was very important for the creation of a new Kerala and some people have gone out of their way to try and prevent it." "The state's status as one free of communal tensions and with good law and order was upsetting such people. Therefore, we need to be vigilant against those who try to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere of the state," he further said, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

(With inputs from PTI)