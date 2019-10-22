Kerala Congress MP’s wife makes insensitive rape analogy about incessant rain, apologises later

This week’s spell of rainfall has inundated Kochi and the Congress-led municipal corporation has already earned enough public ire over its inability to tackle waterlogging woes in the city.

At such a time, Journalist Anna Linda Eden, wife of Kerala Congress parliamentarian Hibi Eden, landed herself in a major controversy for making a rape analogy in her Facebook post.

On October 21, she posted an update on her wall (it has now been taken down), which read: “Fate is like rape if you can't resist then try to enjoy it.” It was accompanied by two videos -- one of waterlogging inside their house, the other of her husband having a dessert.

In her attempt to write something funny about the waterlogging outside her house, she used the “insensitive” rape analogy.

The post invited immediate criticism from social media users, who urged her to apologise for the remarks.

Anna later posted an apology on Facebook on October 22, trying to explain her “real intention”. She wrote: “My Facebook post was never intended to abuse the hardships of women who have faced the heavy downpour for the past one week. Being the wife of a public representative, I have tried to understand the struggles of the public and stood with them. As my Facebook post has created a misunderstanding, I am offering an unconditional apology in it.”