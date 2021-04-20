Kerala CM writes to PM Modi on the new vaccine policy, asks him to reconsider the policy

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File image: Twitter/@vijayanpinarayi)

Amid India reeling under the second wave of deadly COVID-19 cases and battling the shortage of vaccines, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to Prime minister Narendra Modi asking the central government to reconsider its vaccination policy.

While thanking the Centre for its support and acknowledging its recent decision to open its vaccination drive for all citizens above the age of 18 from May 1, Vijayan requested the government to provide Kerala sufficient vaccine doses.

"I would like to bring to your notice that we had requested for 50 lakh doses of vaccine to implement Our vaccination plan. We have received only 5.5 lakh doses, due to which we have been constrained to stop on-the-spot registration affecting our effort to deal with the rapid surge. I request you to allot the balance vaccine doses at the earliest," the Chief Minister wrote.

"In the press release of Government of India it has been mentioned that 50 percent of vaccine doses are to be earmarked for the Central Government and balance 50 per cent is to be distributed to State Governments and in the open market. The State Governments have constitutional obligation in the health sector and do need an assured quota of COVID-19 vaccine which has to be provided free in the pandemic situation. It is imperative that vaccines are provided to the States as a public good, free of cost," he further stated.

Vijyan also expressed his skepticism and asked the central government to reassure the state governments that it will not have to compete with open market players. "Though the policy states that Government of India will provide vaccine free of cost to the State Governments from its 50 percent quota based on criteria, the States need a reassurance that they will not be left to compete with open market players," he said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Suggesting an alternative to the distribution channel the minister said "Instead of having a Government of India channel, we need to have a Government channel which will include the State Governments through whom the vaccine will be distributed."

"I request the Hon'ble Prime Minister to reconsider the above cited aspect of the new policy on distribution of Covid-19 vaccine and provide the entire quantity of vaccine needed free of cost to the State Governments. The open market distributors may be permitted to have a specified quota of vaccine for which affordable price has to be fixed so that unscrupulous players do not exploit the public," he said.

However, this is not the first time he requested the central governmnet's attention. Earlier this month the chief minister tweeted saying, "I request you to allot additional 50 lakh doses of Covid vaccine to our state in the next couple of days so that our vaccination programme proceeds uninterrupted for successfully controlling the pandemic," Mr Vijayan said in the letter to the Health Minister.

Kerala reported 13,644 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the state health bulletin on April 19 evening. As many as 21 deaths were reported and 4,305 people recovered in the said period. Currently, the state has 1,03,004 active cases.