English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: What Is Stagflation & Is India At Risk Right Now? | Explained
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Kerala businessman travels to Dubai to buy iPhone 14 Pro, spends Rs 40,000 on fare, visa fee

    Dheeraj Palliyil has been making trips to buy iPhones from Dubai since 2017.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 19, 2022 / 11:33 AM IST
    (Image credit: Dheeraj Palliyil /Instagram)

    (Image credit: Dheeraj Palliyil /Instagram)

    A Kochi-based businessman specially flew to Dubai on September 15 to get his hands on the latest iPhone 14 Pro, The Times of India reported. This was a day before the newest iPhone range was made available in India.

    Dheeraj Palliyil made the purchase from Mirdif City Centre, one of Dubai's most popular shopping destinations. According to the TOI report, he was the first among hundreds of waiting customers to buy the phone.

    The iPhone 14 Pro has a starting price of  Rs 1,29,900. On top of that, Palliyil spent Rs 40,000 on air tickets and visa fee.

    This not the first time the businessman made a trip abroad to purchase a prized gadget.

    He first went to Dubai to purchase the iPhone 8 in 2017. More trips followed.

    Close

    Related stories

    "I managed to purchase the iPhone 11 Pro Max first from the same seller in Mirdif City Centre when sales started in Dubai in 2019, even weeks before the launch of the model in India," Palliyil told TOI. "I was also the first customer when the sale of iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, started in Dubai."

    Palliyil is the director of a digital consultancy named Dare Pictures.

    Apple had unveiled its iPhone 14 series -- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max -- at its "Far Out" event on September 7.

    In India, iPhone 14 costs Rs 79,900 for the 128GB base variant. Its 256GB and 512GB models cost Rs 89,900 and Rs 1,09,900, respectively.

    The Pro model has a price tag of Rs 1,29,900 for the base variant. The 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB versions will cost Rs 1,39,900, Rs 1,59,900, and Rs 1,79,900.

    The iPhone Pro Max comes in models costing Rs 1,39,900,  Rs 1,49,900, Rs 1,69,900, and Rs 1,89,900.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Apple #Dubai #iPhone
    first published: Sep 19, 2022 11:30 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.