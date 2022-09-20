Kerala auto driver wins Rs 25 crore lottery, to get Rs 15.75 crore after tax deduction

Anoop, an auto driver in Kerala, won Rs 25 crore in a lottery. (Image: ANI/Twitter)

An auto-rickshaw driver from Kerala has become an overnight ‘crorepati’ after winning the Onam bumper lucky draw contest. Anoop, the winner, hit the Rs 25 crore jackpot on Sunday - just a day after his application for a loan of Rs 3 lakh was approved.

“The bank called today regarding the loan and I said I don't need it anymore,” the overjoyed auto-rickshaw driver was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.



Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala | This time I felt I could win, so I went at the last minute and got a ticket. I am a chef and I love to cook. Starting a restaurant is my dream, so I will invest some money for it: Auto driver Anoop who won Rs 25 cr in the Onam bumper lottery yesterday https://t.co/63YusorBVy pic.twitter.com/JaKhQjc4Hr

Of the Rs 25 crore he won, Anoop will received around Rs 15.75 crore in his account after tax deductions, reports ANI. He plans to invest the money into clearing old debts and building a home for his family. He also wants to put some money aside for helping relatives and for charity.

The windfall could not have come at a better time for Anoop, who was planning to go to Malaysia to work as a chef. He has since put that plan on hold and wants to invest part of his money into opening his own restaurant.

“I will not be going to Malaysia,” said Anoop, who has been buying lottery tickets for the last 22 years.

He bought the winning ticket -- TJ 750605 – on Saturday, and could hardly believe it when he saw he had hit the jackpot the very next day.

"I was not expecting to win and therefore, I was not watching the lottery results on TV. However, when I checked my phone, I saw that I had won. I could not believe it and showed it to my wife. She confirmed that it was the winning number," he said.

"But I was still tensed, so I called a lady I know who sells lottery tickets and sent her a picture of my ticket. She confirmed that it was the winning number," Anoop said.

He added that the winning ticket was not his first choice. He did not like the first ticket he chose, so he opted for a different one which turned out to be a winner, Anoop told the media.

(With inputs from PTI)