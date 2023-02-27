Watch: Kenyan politician with 'period stain' goes to parliament. And then...

A Kenyan politician recently attempted to attend the parliament with an apparent period stain. Gloria Orwoba was dressed in a white suit and trousers with a red stain. The staff at the parliament first tried to dissuade her from entering the chamber, but Orwoba resisted. She was, however, asked to leave parliament mid-session.

Speaking to the BBC after the incident, Orwoba said she was proud to stand up against "period shame". “I think it’s because the first thing that we have been taught is that periods are dirty and shouldn’t be seen. Since I am always advocating against period shame, I thought I should go ahead and walk the talk," she said.

But Orowba asserted that her experience had made her understand the discrimination faced by girls in Kenya when they are on their period. "We have a girl who killed herself because of the same issue that I'm going through, and now I understand because it is the women who are trying to make this a crime, she said"

Orwoba has been campaigning for free sanitary towel provision and is planning to introduce a bill in the coming months. After the incident, she has also become the subject of a vicious online hate campaign. Kenya has seen extreme incidents of period shaming. In 2019, a 14-year-old girl killed herself after a teacher reportedly shamed her when she stained her uniform on her first period. Girls in he country are also known to skip school when menstruating.