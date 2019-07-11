App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 06:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kenya MP returns to Aurangabad after 30 yrs to repay debt of Rs 200

Now a parliamentarian in Kenya, Tongi visited Gawli on July 8, and what followed was a spectacular reunion.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Kashinath Gawli, a grocery store owner from Aurangabad, used to help out Richard Tongi, a management student from Kenya, with money every now and then. When the Kenyan national left Aurangabad after completing his studies, he still owed Gawli Rs 200.

All of this happened 30 years ago, and names and faces would have become a blur for most. But not for Tongi! The Kenyan, who is now a politician, returned to repay his debt and extend his gratitude to Gawli.

Now a parliamentarian in Kenya, Tongi visited Gawli on July 8, and what followed was a spectacular reunion. Though the grocery store owner refused to accept the money, the Kenyan MP was adamant. Eventually, as a token of thanks, he gifted euros worth Rs 19,000 to Gawli’s children.

The Kenyan MP graduated with a degree in management from Maulana Azad College in Aurangabad. He is now a parliamentarian and holds the profile of deputy head of the committee on Defence and External Affairs.

He was in India as a part of the Kenyan delegation that flew down to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Soon after the meeting ended, he flew to Aurangabad in his quest to find ‘Kashinath Kaka’ aka Gawli.

According to a report by DNA, Tongi used to shop for groceries from Gawli's Kirana shop in Wankhede Nagar, which used to be popular with foreign students back in his college days. Gawli had reportedly even helped him look for a place to put up.

However, after finishing college Tongi went back to Kenya and the two lost touch. However, Tongi kept talking about Kashinath kaka fondly to his wife Michelle. The two eventually landed in Aurangabad and had to spend two days to find the man.

Gawli couldn’t recognise him on the first go, but when he reminded him of the money he owed, the shopkeeper was left in tears. He was touched by Tongi’s humility and honesty.

An emotional Tongi narrated then how he has always waited for this reunion to happen and said: “Kaka helped me then and I am truly indebted to him. I was thinking of ways of returning all his favours. I made up my mind to meet him. I will admit that Indians have taught me to be honest.”
First Published on Jul 11, 2019 06:14 pm

tags #India #trends

