you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 05:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kejriwal looting Delhiites in the name of fixed electricity rate: Congress

The Bharatiya Janata Party had also levelled the same allegations against the Kejriwal-led government, stating it was “looting” the people of Delhi.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Image: PTI)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Image: PTI)
In the maiden media address since its loss in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit alleged that Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal is looting the people.

She said on Saturday that the Kejriwal-led state government is putting “unnecessary burden” on the citizens by hiking fixed charges and surcharge in power bills to benefit various discoms.

The Congress party pointed out that the Delhi government is making people living on rent install separate electricity meters for the sake of transparency, while the fixed charges were hiked by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Authority (DERC). This, the former CM said, benefitted discoms and not the public.

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief, along with other senior party leaders, has asked Kejriwal to ensure that consumers do not have to pay electricity bills for the coming six months. They also demanded the government to refund the amount taken by discoms in the name of fixed power rates.

“Kejriwal imposed an unnecessary burden on people by enacting a drama of installing lakhs of meters in the city just to benefit power distribution companies,” she said.

Haroon Yusuf, the former power minister in Sheila Dikshit’s cabinet, also accused Kejriwal of “fooling people” by convincing them to install lakhs of meters, especially in the slums and unauthorised colonies, reported The Hindustan Times.

Moreover, the Bharatiya Janata Party had also levelled the same allegations against the Kejriwal-led government, stating it was “looting” the people of Delhi.

Retorting to Dikshit’s comments, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “This silly suggestion is coming from a person (Dikshit) who was CM of Delhi for 15 years. During her tenure, electricity charges were hiked every year. The Delhi government has ensured that electricity rates were reduced to 50%.”

He further challenged the Congress party to reveal data of any one state where they are in power and the power charges are lesser than that of Delhi.

Notably, Kejriwal had alleged earlier this month that the DERC, which regularises power consumption rates in Delhi, had hiked the fixed charge on tariff last year “without consulting” the state government.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Jun 10, 2019 05:46 pm

tags #Delhi CM #Sheila Dikshit

