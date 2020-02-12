Kejriwal likely to be sworn in on Feb 16

The two-time CM of the national Capital won the Delhi Assembly elections with a thumping majority by securing more than 60 seats
Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal is likely to be sworn in as the chief minister of Delhi for the third time on February 16 at Ram Leela Maidan. Invites are expected to go out to all political stalwarts from India, cutting across ideologies.The official announcement is yet to come in, but the party will reportedly be meeting once before the entire Cabinet takes the oath of office. AAP leader Manish Sisodia is expected to address the meet slated to be held on February 12.
#NewsAlert - Arvind Kejriwal likely to take oath on Feb 16. @rupashreenanda with details#AAPKiDilli pic.twitter.com/kSDHAgg9MT
— News18 (@CNNnews18) February 12, 2020
The two-time CM of the national Capital won the Delhi Assembly elections with a thumping majority by securing more than 60 seats, slightly short of the 67-seat benchmark it had set for itself in the previous polls.Notably, the post of CM was abolished in Delhi for years, interspersed with president's rule a couple of times.
- Click here for Delhi Election Result 2020 Live Updates, News, Views and Analysis
- Click here for full coverage on Delhi Assembly Elections 2020