App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Delhi
AAP : 62
BJP+ : 8

Need 28 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 11:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kejriwal likely to be sworn in on Feb 16

The two-time CM of the national Capital won the Delhi Assembly elections with a thumping majority by securing more than 60 seats


Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal is likely to be sworn in as the chief minister of Delhi for the third time on February 16 at Ram Leela Maidan. Invites are expected to go out to all political stalwarts from India, cutting across ideologies.

The official announcement is yet to come in, but the party will reportedly be meeting once before the entire Cabinet takes the oath of office. AAP leader Manish Sisodia is expected to address the meet slated to be held on February 12.

The two-time CM of the national Capital won the Delhi Assembly elections with a thumping majority by securing more than 60 seats, slightly short of the 67-seat benchmark it had set for itself in the previous polls.

Notably, the post of CM was abolished in Delhi for years, interspersed with president's rule a couple of times.

Kejriwal -- the 7th CM of Delhi -- took charge of the office first in the year 2013, becoming the second-youngest CM of Delhi. However, he resigned in after a few months. He came back in power for a second term in 2015, clocking in a landslide victory, winning 67 of the 70 constituent assembly seats in Delhi.



Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 11:50 am

tags #Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government #Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 #Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.