Kejriwal likely to be sworn in on Feb 16

Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal is likely to be sworn in as the chief minister of Delhi for the third time on February 16 at Ram Leela Maidan. Invites are expected to go out to all political stalwarts from India, cutting across ideologies.

The official announcement is yet to come in, but the party will reportedly be meeting once before the entire Cabinet takes the oath of office. AAP leader Manish Sisodia is expected to address the meet slated to be held on February 12.

The two-time CM of the national Capital won the Delhi Assembly elections with a thumping majority by securing more than 60 seats, slightly short of the 67-seat benchmark it had set for itself in the previous polls.



Kejriwal -- the 7th CM of Delhi -- took charge of the office first in the year 2013, becoming the second-youngest CM of Delhi. However, he resigned in after a few months. He came back in power for a second term in 2015, clocking in a landslide victory, winning 67 of the 70 constituent assembly seats in Delhi.



Notably, the post of CM was abolished in Delhi for years, interspersed with president's rule a couple of times.