Ex-mayor of US city says turned away from upscale restaurant for wearing leggings

The Capital Grille, from where Keisha Lance Bottoms was turned away, has a note on its website asking customers to dress properly so it can provide everyone a “refined atmosphere”. (Image credit: @KeishaBottoms/Twitter)

The former mayor of Atlanta city in the United States recently tweeted about being refused service a restaurant because her attire was not considered appropriate for the upscale eatery.

“I was just turned away at Capital Grille at Perimeter Mall because I have on leggings,” Keisha Lance Bottoms, who is now a CNN political commentator, said on April 16.

Her tweet received more than 23,000 likes and was retweeted nearly 4,000 times.



I was just turned away at @CapitalGrille at Perimeter Mall because I have on leggings.

— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) April 15, 2022

In response to the tweet, actor Daniel Newman shared photos of some restaurant visitors dressed casually.

“Black Democrat Mayor of Atlanta (my Friend) Keisha Lance Bottoms was refused service at Capital Grille but white folk in gym clothes and T-shirts are totally fine at Capital Grille,” he said.

Another Twitter user said: “OK Capital Grille, you are not all that you think you are. We just came out of the pandemic and quite frankly it is fashion at this point. We guarantee many a tank top has slid through there with no problem.”

The Capital Grille chain of restaurants promises its customers a “refined atmosphere”.

“For the comfort of all guests and to better deliver on our promise of a refined atmosphere, proper dress is required,” it says on its website. “Thank you for not wearing: gym attire, sweatpants, tank tops, hats, clothing with offensive language or images, exposed undergarments.”

Journalist Kristen Holloway pointed Lance Bottoms to this message. “I know that’s frustrating, they do have a polite notice on their website at the bottom asking guest not to wear gym attire or sweat pants,” she said. “Hopefully they’re enforcing it with all guest and not picking and choosing.”

In response, the ex-Atlanta governor said: “Rules are the rules, just wonder if the woman who came in immediately after me, who I did not see come back out, was also denied service.”





