Girl missing since 2017 found with her mother after man recognises her from Netflix show

Kayla Unbehaun was nine-years-old when she was abducted by her mother Heather Unbehaun. (Image: accpolice/Facebook)

A girl who was abducted by her mother at the age of nine has been discovered alive and well in North Carolina. The story unfolded when a vigilant store owner recognized the missing girl after watching her story on Netflix's popular show, Unsolved Mysteries.

Kayla Unbehaun, who was taken by her non-custodial mother, Heather Unbehaun, was last seen on July 4, 2017. Her father, Ryan Iskerka, who had full custody of Kayla, went to pick her up from her mother's residence in Wheaton, South Elgin, on July 5, but to his dismay, Kayla was nowhere to be found.

In an astonishing twist, Kayla was spotted by a store owner in Asheville, North Carolina, who had seen her on an episode of Netflix’s “Unsolved Mysteries”, which chronicled her disappearance. The astute store owner promptly alerted the authorities, leading to Heather Unbehaun's arrest. Unbehaun, who only had visitation rights at the time of the abduction, is now being held on a $250,000 bond and awaits extradition.

At the time of her discovery, Kayla, now 15 years old, was placed in protective custody. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which had been actively involved in her case, expressed relief upon learning of her recovery.

Ryan Iskerka, Kayla's father, conveyed his overwhelming joy, expressing gratitude towards the Elgin Police Department, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, and the various law enforcement agencies involved in assisting with his daughter's case.

"I'm overjoyed that Kayla is home safe. I want to thank the Elgin Police Department, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, and all of the law enforcement agencies who assisted with her case," said Iskerka. He also requested privacy for their family as they reconnect and embark on a new beginning.

The episode featuring Kayla's abduction, titled "Abducted by a Parent," sheds light on the issue of parental abductions, highlighting the plight faced by children and families torn apart by such incidents.