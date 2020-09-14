Kaun Banega Crorepati winner Sushil Kumar pens down note titled ‘The worst time of my life was after I won KBC’

Winner of the mega-star Amitabh Bachchan-hosted hit quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 5, Sushil Kumar who bagged Rs 5 crore, recently shared an emotional note about facing difficulties in life after winning the show.

In a note posted on his Facebook page, Kumar said that it was the worst time of his life. He also detailed the trials and tribulations which he went through after winning the jackpot. In the post titled ‘The worst time of my life was after I won KBC’, he revealed everything right from getting addicted to alcohol and cigarettes to getting cheated in terms of money.

“From 2015 to 2016, it was the most difficult time of my life. I didn't know what to do.” He spoke about how he was invited to various functions in Bihar almost 15 days in a month after he won the show. This made him drift away from his education and he started investing in a few businesses. He also did this as the media was constantly interviewing him about the cash prize which he won. But, unfortunately all of Sushil’s ventures flopped one by one.

He also reveals how he turned into a philanthropist who would donate almost Rs 50,000 every month to different causes. But he later figured out that he was being duped. This affected the relationship he had with his wife and the couple almost got divorced.

Talking about his alcohol addiction after meeting some student groups in Delhi, Sushil said, “All this was followed by an addiction of cigarettes and alcohol. Whenever we would meet, it would be over booze and cigarettes.”

Kumar also revealed that he had become a big fan of movies and would spend hours on his laptop watching films. This also led him to try his hand at filmmaking. He arrived in Mumbai with hopes of being a filmmaker but was advised to work on TV soaps first instead. He wrote a script for a film which sold for Rs 20,000. He would spend all day watching movies at his home and smoking cigarettes.

Kumar also shared that staying home made him take an unbiased look at himself and he soon realized, "that the true happiness is in doing what your heart wants to do. You can never calm down your ego. It’s a thousand times better to be a good human than a famous one,” he said.

After going through everything, he returned home and became a teacher. He said he got rid of his addiction to alcohol in 2016 and has not smoked since 2019.