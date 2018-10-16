Kaun Banega Crorepati scam: Here's how scamsters duped people

Popular television game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC)'s name has been used by scamsters to dupe people of money.

Scamsters duped people by posing as KBC crew who had called to inform them about the prize money they had 'won' by participating in the quiz. Some scamsters tricked innocent people over the phone or through WhatsApp, according to a report by Gadgets Now.

They made some people believe that they had won a lottery in the show and duped them under the false pretense.

A major reason behind people believing the fraud calls or messages was because KBC also has a Play-Along feature on the Sony Liv mobile application in which viewers can participate and win cash prizes.

Here's how scamsters duped people:

> Scamsters create a database of people and called them randomly.

> They posed as ‘KBC representative’ and informed the person about the prize money they have 'won' by participating in the quiz.

> In cases where a person denied participating in any such a contest, the scamster would say that they had been shortlisted from a given set of numbers by their telecom operator.

> Alternatively, they would ask easy questions to make the victims 'win'.

> Some scamsters were active on WhatsApp and used the instant messenger to cheat people.

> They asked people to deposit a certain amount of money (far less than the winning amount) as processing fee. The processing fee was asked to be deposited in form of a bank draft.

> In some cases, scamsters also asked for the person's bank account information and get confidential online banking details, under the pretext of directly transferring money to them.

> As per police complaints, most numbers from which fake calls were received begin with International Calling Code 0092.