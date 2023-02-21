Kate Middleton wears Rs 1,900 Zara earrings to BAFTAs

Catherine, Princess of Wales, wore earrings from high street brand Zara to the BAFTAs

Kate Middleton wore a pair of earrings from fast fashion brand Zara to the British Film and Television Awards 2023 on Sunday night. The Princess of Wales arrived at the BAFTAs with her husband, Prince William, wearing the same gown she had worn to the awards in 2019 - albeit with a few nifty alterations. She combined couture with high street fashion as she paired her upcycled Alexander McQueen gown with golden metal earrings from Zara.

The earrings are currently sold out on the Zara website, where they were listed for Rs 1,890. Zara describes them as “Cascading Floral Earrings” that feature a floral design with rhinestone applique.

Sunday night’s appearance at the BAFTAs marks the first time in three years that the Prince and Princess of Wales have attended the awards. Prince William is president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts – a position he has held since 2010.

Kate Middleton was one of several celebrities who wore white in honour of William’s late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, CNN reported. She wore a floor-length white gown from Alexander McQueen with a few changes from the first time she had worn it in 2019 – the floral detailing on the shoulder was replaced with a matching white tie-up. Kate further transformed the look with black opera gloves.

The Independent reported that the British royal’s surprisingly affordable Zara earrings saw a huge spike in interest after her BAFTAs appearance. After selling out in Zara UK, they appeared on eBay with a significant mark-up.