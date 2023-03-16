Kate Middleton was made to take fertility test before marrying Prince William, book claims

Kate Middleton was made to undergo a fertility test, allegedly a “usual precaution”, before she could marry Prince William, a new book claims, highlighting what the price one has to pay for marrying a British royal.

"These are always carried out to ensure a future queen is able to have children. If Kate had not been fertile, there is little doubt the marriage would have been off,” author Tom Quinn writes in the book "Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family".

Prince William, first-in-line to the British throne, and Kate Middleton, who was his long-time girlfriend, married in April 2011 in a grand ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey before nearly 2,000 guests and a television and internet audience of millions. It was the biggest royal wedding since William's mother Diana married Prince Charles in 1981.

Middleton, whose former royal title was Duchess of Cambridge, wore an ivory and white garment, designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have three children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

Middleton, who turned 40 this January, and Prince William got engaged in October 2010 in Kenya.

Moneycontrol News