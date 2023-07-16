Kate Middleton hugs and consoles devastated Ons Jabeur after Wimbledon loss. Watch

Princess Kate is the royal patron of the All-England Tennis Club. (Image: @Wimbledon/Twitter)

A video of Kate Middleton consoling Ons Jabeur after her loss to Marketa Vondrousova at the Wimbledon women's singles final is doing the rounds of the internet. Jabeur suffered a 6-4, 6-4 loss against the Czech player and broke down in tears on the court, after losing out on her third opportunity to win a slam final.

The Princess of Wales, who was present at the stadium to watch the game, rushed to Jabeur’s side to console her. In the clip shared by Wimbledon’s official handle on Twitter, the royal can be seen hugging Jabeur. She even rubbed the player’s arm and can be seen cheering her up.

Did you know that Princess Kate is the royal patron of the All-England Tennis Club?

“A royal embrace,” read the caption of the post.

Watch the video here:

Netizens were touched by Princess Kate’s gesture and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“Such a heartwarming moment. Sending all the best to Ons,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “What a wonderful moment, the Princess of Wales giving Ons the recognition and praise she deserves. Love it. Congrats on her efforts in the finals.”

“A little bit of empathy goes a long way,” a third user remarked.

While talking about her interaction with the royal, world number 6 Jabeur said, “She didn't know if she wants to give me a hug or not. I told her hugs are always welcome from me. That was a very nice moment and she's always nice to me. She encouraged me to be strong, to come back and win a Grand Slam, win a Wimbledon. Obviously, she was very nice.”

"It will be tough to speak. I am going to look ugly in the photos so that's not going to help. I think this is the most painful loss of my career. I promise I will come back one day and win this tournament,” she added.

Congratulations to Marketa. You're an amazing player. I know you have had a lot of injuries so I am very happy for you. It's going to be a tough day for me today. I'm not going to give up. I'm going to come back stronger and win a Grand Slam one day,” Jabeur said further.