Kashmiri woman assaulted by landlady in Delhi, called terrorist over rent dispute

A Kashmiri woman, who was staying at a rented apartment in Delhi, was reportedly assaulted by her landlady and called a terrorist over a rent dispute.

In the latest incident of racial discrimination that has come to light, Noor Bhat, a woman from Srinagar in Kashmir, has alleged that her landlady had barged into her rented home with a man she has never met before and called her a terrorist, just because she is from Kashmir. The Kashmiri has filed a police complaint against the two.

Narrating her ordeal on Twitter she claimed that the alleged assault took place in the presence of policemen and accused the landlady of stealing and vandalising her belongings.

Bhat said: “So my landlady enters my house along with a man, that I have never seen in my whole life, and starts to call me and my friends ‘TERRORISTS’ just because we are from KASHMIR that too, in front of a police official. They trespassed, broke in and our money, furniture (sic).”



Then she framed us for stealing the furniture, which she herself took from here in our absence . She is calling us names, abusing us and provoking us .

— Noor (@noorbhat1998) October 14, 2020

She added: “The man literally pushed me, and the landlady as well tried to attack me, all in front of Delhi Police.”

The Kashmiri woman also claimed that the landlady had threatened to burn her face with cigarettes and even said she would throw her out of the balcony.

Swati Maliwal, the chief of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), has taken cognizance of the matter and promised to help the Kashmir woman.