App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 11:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kashmir issue: Pakistani politician names Didi, Congress as sympathisers

Pak scribe Hussain said India is a huge country and every citizen doesn’t support Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Pak journo named Mamata Banerjee as one of the sympathizers
Pak journo named Mamata Banerjee as one of the sympathizers

Home Minister Amit Shah read down Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, on August 5. Starting that day, public debate in India has revolved largely around whether the Central government’s move to abrogate the Article and impose a lockdown to curb any untoward event in the aftermath, was right or not.

While the citizens of the country continue to fight it out over social media platforms, a Pakistani commentator has claimed that there are several sympathisers of Pakistan in India, with regard to the Kashmir issue.

A video of noted Pakistani journalist, geo-strategist, and politician Mushahid Hussain naming several prominent personalities from India to be “Pakistan sympathisers” went viral on social media.

Close

Hussain was participating in a debate hosted by Pakistani news channel Geo TV when he said that the likes of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, author Arundhati Roy, and political parties such as Congress back Pakistan’s stance on the Kashmir issue.

related news

The news anchor had questioned him on how the miseries of the Kashmiris can end, to which Hussain replied saying India is a huge country and every citizen doesn’t support Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We will have to approach this [Kashmir] issue in a serious and sustained manner. And this is a long battle. India is a huge country. And many people from India are sympathisers with you also like Arundhati Roy, Mamata Banerjee, Congress party, Communist party, Dalit parties. All of India is not with Modi,” he said.

Pakistan is reportedly observing August 14, their Independence Day, as ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’, Indian Independence Day August 15 as ‘Black Day’, to oppose the reading down of Article 370 and the subsequent bifurcation of the state into two union territories.

India has repeatedly been stressing that the move on Kashmir was an entirely internal matter and that the neighbouring country should not disrupt the law and order situation by instigating people.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 14, 2019 11:33 am

tags #Article 370 #Arundhati Roy #Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee #Jammu and Kashmir

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.