Kashmir issue: Pakistani politician names Didi, Congress as sympathisers

Home Minister Amit Shah read down Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, on August 5. Starting that day, public debate in India has revolved largely around whether the Central government’s move to abrogate the Article and impose a lockdown to curb any untoward event in the aftermath, was right or not.

While the citizens of the country continue to fight it out over social media platforms, a Pakistani commentator has claimed that there are several sympathisers of Pakistan in India, with regard to the Kashmir issue.

A video of noted Pakistani journalist, geo-strategist, and politician Mushahid Hussain naming several prominent personalities from India to be “Pakistan sympathisers” went viral on social media.

Hussain was participating in a debate hosted by Pakistani news channel Geo TV when he said that the likes of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, author Arundhati Roy, and political parties such as Congress back Pakistan’s stance on the Kashmir issue.

The news anchor had questioned him on how the miseries of the Kashmiris can end, to which Hussain replied saying India is a huge country and every citizen doesn’t support Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Q. "Kashmir ko Azaadi Kaise Milegi?"

Pakistani Politican & Geo-Strategist Mushahid Hussain- "Kai Hindustan ke log aapke (Pakistan) saath sympathizer bhi hain. Arundhati Roy hai, Mamta Banerji hai, Congress party hai, Communist Party......Saare Modi ke saath nahi hain." pic.twitter.com/O6e3EsZmEC — Jammu-Kashmir Now (@JammuKashmirNow) August 11, 2019

“We will have to approach this [Kashmir] issue in a serious and sustained manner. And this is a long battle. India is a huge country. And many people from India are sympathisers with you also like Arundhati Roy, Mamata Banerjee, Congress party, Communist party, Dalit parties. All of India is not with Modi,” he said.

Pakistan is reportedly observing August 14, their Independence Day, as ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’, Indian Independence Day August 15 as ‘Black Day’, to oppose the reading down of Article 370 and the subsequent bifurcation of the state into two union territories.