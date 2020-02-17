App
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2020 06:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kashi-Mahakal Express | IRCTC says temple in train 'one-time thing'

Although a railway spokesperson had said that seat number 64 will remain vacant and be converted into a shrine eventually, IRCTC clarified that no such reservation will be made during the commercial run.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/@ANINewsUP
Image: Twitter/@ANINewsUP

The Kashi Mahakal Express, that was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 16 and will be open to public from February 20 is in the news after seat number 64 in coach number B5 was reserved in honour of Lord Shiva.

Clarifying the special seat on the express train connecting Jyotirlinga-Omkareshwar (Indore), Mahakaleshwar (Ujjain) and Kashi Vishwanath (Varanasi) was a one-time thing, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said the makeshift shrine was put up to seek blessings for a successful run of the train.

IRCTC said that the staff of the train had put up photos of Mahakal (Lord Shiva) on an upper berth to perform a 'pooja'. It was a one-time affair that will remain restricted to the inaugural run.

Although Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar had earlier said that the seat will remain vacant and be converted into a shrine eventually, the IRCTC clarified that no such reservation will be made during the commercial run of Kashi-Mahakal Express.

Close

"There would not be any such reserved or dedicated berth for this purpose (to erect a shrine) in the commercial run of the train," it said.

related news

(With agency inputs)

First Published on Feb 17, 2020 06:25 pm

