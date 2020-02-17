Kashi-Mahakal Express | IRCTC says temple in train 'one-time thing'



Varanasi: Seat number 64 of coach B5 in Kashi Mahakal Express (Varanasi-Indore) has been turned into a mini-temple of Lord Shiva. The train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing yesterday. pic.twitter.com/X5rO4Ftbl6

— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 16, 2020

The Kashi Mahakal Express, that was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 16 and will be open to public from February 20 is in the news after seat number 64 in coach number B5 was reserved in honour of Lord Shiva.

Clarifying the special seat on the express train connecting Jyotirlinga-Omkareshwar (Indore), Mahakaleshwar (Ujjain) and Kashi Vishwanath (Varanasi) was a one-time thing, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said the makeshift shrine was put up to seek blessings for a successful run of the train.

IRCTC said that the staff of the train had put up photos of Mahakal (Lord Shiva) on an upper berth to perform a 'pooja'. It was a one-time affair that will remain restricted to the inaugural run.

Although Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar had earlier said that the seat will remain vacant and be converted into a shrine eventually, the IRCTC clarified that no such reservation will be made during the commercial run of Kashi-Mahakal Express.

"There would not be any such reserved or dedicated berth for this purpose (to erect a shrine) in the commercial run of the train," it said.

(With agency inputs)