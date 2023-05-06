Kartik Aaryan reveals how his mother battled breast cancer and overcame it

Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram page to share her journey and used a photo of him and her along with the post. (Photo credit: https://www.instagram.com/kartikaaryan/).

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan shared a post on Instagram on Friday, where he revealed about how his mother had fought the battle of breast cancer and overcame it.

"Some time ago during this month the Big C - ‘Cancer’ sneakily crept in and tried to rattle the lives of our family! We were frazzled and helpless beyond despair! But thanks to the willpower, resilience and never give up attitude of this fierce soldier - My Mom. we turned to the Bigger C- ‘Courage’ and marched with all our might and Won the dark but destined to win war! What it taught us eventually and continues to teach us every day, is that there’s no superpower bigger than the love and support of your family!," the actor wrote on Instagram.

Aaryan was also quoted saying that it was an emotional time for him and other and he was proud of his mother for having conquered the disease.

"It was a very emotional time for all of us, but I am so proud of my mom that she conquered this disease. I stand here in respect for all those who couldn’t make it, and all of you guys (the survivors) who conquered it. You all are real heroes," Aaryan told The Indian Express.

Aaryan's last theatrical release was "Shehzada" and he also did a cameo in the Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar".

