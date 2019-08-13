App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karni Sena chief claims to be direct descendant of Lord Ram

He says he is a Sisodiya Rajput, considered to be the direct descendants of Lord Ram

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Flickr
Image: Flickr

After BJP MP and former Jaipur princess Diya Kumari’s claim her family is the direct descendant of Kush, Lord Ram’s younger son; Lokendra Singh Kalvi, the founder of Shri Rajput Karni Sena, has claimed he is one of the descendants of Luv, Lord Ram’s elder son.

New claimants of Lord Ram’s lineage have been surfacing ever since the five-judge Supreme Court bench hearing the Ayodhya Land Dispute Case questioned if any descendant of Ram Lalla (members of Raghuvansh dynasty) were still there.

The question arose after senior advocate K Parasaran, counsel for the deity Ram Lalla, stated that the Lord and his place of birth were “juristic entities”.

Close

Karni Sena, a group which came under the national media scanner after protesting against the release of Bollywood period drama Padmaavat, has now joined the bandwagon of people claiming to be Lord Ram’s descendants, hoping to expedite the process of building a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

related news

According to a report by India Today, the founder of Rajasthan-based fringe group now claims to be the descendant of Luv.

He says he is a Sisodiya Rajput, considered to be the direct descendants of Lord Ram. Now, he would like to become a party in the ongoing Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

The Karni Sena chief also came out in support of Diya Kumari, backing her claims of lineage. According to him, the current dispute is not about who the descendants of the Hindu God are but about who shall claim the ownership of the plot of land in Ayodhya.

Earlier, Kumari – a member of the royal family – claimed her father was the 309th descendant of Ram Lalla. She claims she has documents that can back her claims that they belong to the Kushwaha or Kachhawa clan.

 

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 13, 2019 01:38 pm

tags #Ayodhya land dispute case #Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case #Karni Sena #Lord Ram

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.