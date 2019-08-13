Karni Sena chief claims to be direct descendant of Lord Ram

After BJP MP and former Jaipur princess Diya Kumari’s claim her family is the direct descendant of Kush, Lord Ram’s younger son; Lokendra Singh Kalvi, the founder of Shri Rajput Karni Sena, has claimed he is one of the descendants of Luv, Lord Ram’s elder son.

New claimants of Lord Ram’s lineage have been surfacing ever since the five-judge Supreme Court bench hearing the Ayodhya Land Dispute Case questioned if any descendant of Ram Lalla (members of Raghuvansh dynasty) were still there.

The question arose after senior advocate K Parasaran, counsel for the deity Ram Lalla, stated that the Lord and his place of birth were “juristic entities”.

Karni Sena, a group which came under the national media scanner after protesting against the release of Bollywood period drama Padmaavat, has now joined the bandwagon of people claiming to be Lord Ram’s descendants, hoping to expedite the process of building a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

According to a report by India Today, the founder of Rajasthan-based fringe group now claims to be the descendant of Luv.

He says he is a Sisodiya Rajput, considered to be the direct descendants of Lord Ram. Now, he would like to become a party in the ongoing Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

The Karni Sena chief also came out in support of Diya Kumari, backing her claims of lineage. According to him, the current dispute is not about who the descendants of the Hindu God are but about who shall claim the ownership of the plot of land in Ayodhya.

Earlier, Kumari – a member of the royal family – claimed her father was the 309th descendant of Ram Lalla. She claims she has documents that can back her claims that they belong to the Kushwaha or Kachhawa clan.

